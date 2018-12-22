European Stocks - 21-12-18

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 December

MOSCOW, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 21 December:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is up by 0.21% to 10633.82 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.04% to 4694.38 points, British FTSE is up by 0.14% to 6721.17 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 0.58% to 1077.17 points.




