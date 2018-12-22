LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-12-18

LONDON, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1923.50, copper price stood at $6035.00, lead price stood at $1964.00, nickel price stood at $10990.00, tin price stood at $19325.00, zinc price stood at $2539.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.