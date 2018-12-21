Retired General Manvel Grigoryan released from jail on 25 million AMD bail

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Judge of Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction Davit Balayan has satisfied the motion of the lawyers of MP, retired General Manvel Grigoryan, ARMENPRESS reports, citing ARAVOT daily, he has been released on 25 million AMD bail.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged for illegal possession of firearms and grand theft.

He was remanded in custody on June 16, and then was stripped of immunity by the Parliament on June 19.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan