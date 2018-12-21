Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs of Armenia reveals top 10 best sportsmen of Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The results of the voting for the top 10 best sportsmen of Armenia organized by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs of Armenia are known.

ARMENPRESS reports sport journalists, representatives of national sport federations participated in the voting. The results of SMS voting were also summed up.

The following sportsmen appeared in the top 10 list (alphabetical order).

Arthur Alexanyan

Arthur Tovmasyan

Ferdinand Karapetyan

Vladimir Harutyunyan-Lev Sargsyan

Arsen Ghazaryan

Maxim Manukyan

Simon Martirosyan

Gor Minasyan

Grigor Mkhitaryan

Edgar Stepanyan

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan