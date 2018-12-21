Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs of Armenia reveals top 10 best sportsmen of Armenia
18:45, 21 December, 2018
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The results of the voting for the top 10 best sportsmen of Armenia organized by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs of Armenia are known.
ARMENPRESS reports sport journalists, representatives of national sport federations participated in the voting. The results of SMS voting were also summed up.
The following sportsmen appeared in the top 10 list (alphabetical order).
Arthur Alexanyan
Arthur Tovmasyan
Ferdinand Karapetyan
Vladimir Harutyunyan-Lev Sargsyan
Arsen Ghazaryan
Maxim Manukyan
Simon Martirosyan
Gor Minasyan
Grigor Mkhitaryan
Edgar Stepanyan
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
