Final settlement of NK conflict impossible without consent of Armenian people – Arayik Harutyunyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh’s “Free Motherland” Party Arayik Harutyunyan has responded to the disinformation about him that he has allegedly met with 1st President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of “Free Motherland” Party, the statement runs as follows,

“Dear compatriots,

Starting from yesterday a number of media outlets have spread disinformation about me that I have allegedly met with 1st President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan and discussed the issue of “surrendering territories” in the future.

First I’d like to inform that I and Levon Ter-Petrosyan have not met. Referring to the accusations directed to me about the so-called “surrendering territories” I will be sincere saying that for a long time I hesitated whether to respond to that nonsense or no, since I have publicly announced my position on Artsakh conflict settlement when I was still the Prime Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, even at the times when such an approach was not “fashionable” and few people dared to speak about it. To prove my words I republish my announcement on “Madrid Principles” during an online Facebook press conference in 2014.

I have to say to those trying to achieve some goals by such media provocations that without the consent of the Armenian people, particularly all our compatriots living in Artsakh and the Motherland, the final settlement of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) issue is impossible”.

