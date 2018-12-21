Heads of all CSTO member states must sign decision on appointing Secretary-General of the organization – CSTO spokesperson

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The date of signing the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council on appointing CSTO Secretary General has not been defined yet. That document has to be signed by the heads of all the member states of the CSTO, ARMENPRESS reports CSTO spokesperson Vladimir Zaynetdinov told “Ria Novosti”.

He also added that the CSTO secretariat has no information if besides Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko anyone else has signed the decision of appointing CSTO Secretary General, since the date of the signing is not defined yet. “I have no information about that”, he said.

Belarusian media spread information on December 21 that President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a decision on appointing Stanislav Zas Seceretary General of the CSTO.

Zas, the State Secretary of Security Council of Belarus, told the reporters after meeting with Lukashenko that he will be appointed CSTO Secretary General by consensus. Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Russia have approved his candidacy. Zas has already visited these countries and met with their presidents.

To the question if he plans to visit Armenia and meet with acting PM Nikol Pashinyan, Zas said that he is ready to visit Armenia at any time comfortable for the Armenian leadership and to discuss with them the key issues concerning the activities of the organization.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan