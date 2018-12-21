Postage stamp dedicated to 100th anniversary of ARMENPRESS cancelled and put into circulation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. New postage stamp dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the foundation of ARMENPRESS state news agency was cancelled and put into circulation on December 21.

The cancellation ceremony on the topic of “100th anniversary of the foundation of the telegraph agency of Armenia-Armenpress” was held in ARMENPRESS news agency and was carried out by acting minister of transport, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan, Director of ARMENPRESS Aram Ananyan, Acting Chief Executive Officer of HayPost CJSC Haik Avagyan and President of the Union of Philatelists of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan.

“ARMENPRESS is one of the oldest news agencies in Armenia. For already 100 years the agency provides different, operative and reliable information to its subscribers, partners and the public. It’s worth mentioning that the main hero of ARMENPRESS – be it reporter, journalist, photo-journalist, representative of a new video service, international relations specialist, is depicted on the postage stamp”, Director of ARMENPRESS Aram Ananyan said.

The postage stamp with nominal value of 120 AMD is printed in Cartor printing house in France with the print-run of 30 000 pcs. The author of the stamp’s design is the chief designer of HayPost CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan, and the photographer is Gevorg Perkupekyan from ARMENPRESS. The postage stamp depicts the graphical silhouette of a woman working on a typing machine. The postage stamp represents the combination of light and shade symbolizing the 24-hour work performed behind the scenes by the media professionals.

Photos by Tatev Duryan

“Congratulations on the 100th anniversary of ARMENPRESS. Each sphere with its age and experience provides a cultural base for development. It’s worth stating that today we are celebrating the 100th jubilee of ARMENPRESS in a much freer and open field. I wish you productive activities”, acting minister Hakob Arshakyan said.

In his turn President of the Union of Philatelists of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan also congratulated the 100th anniversary of the news agency and stated that the postage stamps symbolize Armenia’s culture, history and various events.

“ARMENPRESS has been distinguished from all media outlets in terms of disseminating articles about philately, for which I want to thank you very much. From time to time, if there is no event, they call and are interested in the field. And I offer congratulations on behalf of our Union”, he said.

According to the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, ARMENPRESS news agency has been awarded with a Medal of Gratitude for the comprehensive support provided to Artsakh in media field. The Medal has been handed over to Director of ARMENPRESS Aram Ananyan by Artsakh Republic’s Representative to Armenia Karlen Avetisyan.

“I also join the congratulations. ARMENPRESS news agency is the live companion of our second and third Republics which has covered the key events during the Soviet years, as well as the ones which happened in Armenia after independence, and has always tried to keep its principled stance. I want to state with a great pride that ARMENPRESS played a great role in our achievements. During the period of the Artsakh war ARMENPRESS was the agency which was doing everything to deliver the true word, the people’s demand to the international community. The people and leadership of Artsakh highly value the works carried out by ARMENPRESS”, he said.

ARMENPRESS news agency was established on December 18, 1918 when by the decision of the National Council of the first Armenian Republic an unprecedented state-run news agency, Armenian Telegraph Agency, was created. Currently, ARMENPRESS news agency operates as a Closed Joint-Stock Company the stocks of which are owned by the Republic of Armenia. The agency is the oldest in Armenia. At the moment it produces eleven newslines: official, politics, economy, society, regional, international, Armenian world, culture, sport, life, innovation, interviews and photo news.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan