Belgian king accepts PM resignation, installs caretaker government


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Belgian King Philippe accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Charles Michel on Friday and requested his administration stay on in a caretaker capacity, Reuters reports.

After consultations with party leaders, the palace said in a statement that the king had established there was a willingness to ensure the country was governed well until the next election, due on May 26.

 




