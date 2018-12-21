January-November collected taxes grow 11,5% totaling 1 trillion 163 billion AMD

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. 1 trillion 163 billion drams in tax revenue has been collected in January-November 2018, a 11,5% growth against 2017’s indicator, the State Revenue Committee (SRC) said in its 11-months budget performance report of the current year.

According to the 2018 state budget, 1 trillion 248 billion in taxes and duties was envisaged to be collected during the entire year, and as of November 93% of the plan has already been implemented.

The total revenues are composed the following way: 47% VAT (2,8% growth), revenue tax – 30,7% (2,1% growth), 0,9% profit tax (4,3% decline) and excise tax – 11,4% (2,2% growth).

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan