ARMENPRESS receives COAF award for comprehensive and duly reports

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency has received an award from the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) for comprehensively and duly covering the activities of the Fund.

COAF Media Relations Coordinator Anahit Evoyan said during 2018 ARMENPRESS has covered the Fund’s activity in 16 different topics. “Thank you ARMENPRESS for being with us, for working very literally in the field and congrats on 100th anniversary”, Evoyan said.

168 Jam newspaper, News.am, Public Radio, Photolure and Shant TV received COAF certificates and gifts for the most active coverage.

The most active journalists, who covered the COAF activities, also received awards.

Mediamax reporter Lusine Gharibyan received COAF Special Award.

It’s already the third year the Children of Armenia Fund is holding an award ceremony for media outlets. “Every year we announce a concrete topic within the frames of which the works of journalists pass through some competition stages. This year we were following the works of reporters to see what reports exist on the topic of education in Armenia, how the 35 works from all media outlets are being covered”, Anahit Evoyan said.

COAF deputy chair Inessa Grigoryan said the interest of media outlets towards this event is growing every year. “The Fund operates in Armenia for already 14 years. We are working in five provinces, with the rural community residents. 13.000 children use our services, we indirectly improve the life quality of 75.000 rural people”, she said.

Reported by Ani Danielyan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan