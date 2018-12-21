Ex-CBA President positively assesses 2018 from economic and political perspectives

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Former President of the Central Bank of Armenia Bagrat Asatryan positively assesses the year of 2018, reports Armenpress.

“The economic figures of this year were within the prediction range. Certain structural movements are taking place in the economy, and it’s obvious that one shouldn’t expect great progress and development in economy in half a year. One should expect 5.5%-6% economic growth based on the results of the year”, Bagrat Asatryan said.

He stated that the new government must examine and make conclusions from both positive and negative sides of these indicators.

“The major change in foreign trade proportions was among negative sides. Based on the results of the year the import growth rates exceeded the export growth rates for several times. We also need to pay attention to agriculture sector. We have higher rate in processing industry, productions which have been traditional fields for Armenia and must develop in the future as well. We are approaching to a new borderline that will be the formation of the new Cabinet, the development of new program”, he said.

The former CBA President considers the year positive also from political perspective, stating that there is an elected Parliament after a long pause.

The National Statistical Committee has released the macro-economic indicators of socio-economic development in Armenia for January-November 2018. According to the data, the economic growth comprised 5.7%.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan