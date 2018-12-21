Minimum age difference between adoptive parent and child set at 18

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Certain age limitations have been introduced in the child adoption process with the latest amendments to the Family Code.

In particular – the minimum age difference between the adoptive parent and the child must be 18 years, and the maximum must be 50, deputy justice minister Suren Krmoyan said at an event on child protection issues in the family code.

This is a new initiative and Krmoyan said the amendment is based on the interests of children.

The legislation also stipulates that children with disabilities can only be adopted by adoptive parents who are capable to caring for the child.

He said that authorities are carrying out supervision and monitoring of adopted children. The new law has also defined responsibility.

