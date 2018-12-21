Probation Service and Support to Probation national network sign MoU

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Probation Service of the justice ministry and the Support to Probation national network on December 21 signed a memorandum of understanding, reports Armenpress.

The MoU was signed by head of the Probation Service Arsen Navasardyan and chairman of the management board of the Support to Probation national network Artak Kirakosyan.

Navasardyan said in fact this is a memorandum of cooperation between the Probation Service and NGOs. “By this it would be easier to support the Probation Service and more effectively implement the tasks set before the structure. Our agency is still at the development stage, and the support of civil society is very important for us”, he said, expressing hope that this cooperation is another step to contribute to the establishment and development of the Service.

In his turn Artak Kirakosyan noted that the Support to Probation national network has been created in summer 2018 and already involved nearly 10 NGOs.

“Our network includes all organizations which play a role in the development of probation. I think the Probation Service must be a community-based structure, by involving NGOs from local self-government level up to those providing social services”, he said.

He informed that a monitoring system will also be introduced. “The monitoring pursues two goals, to show to the public the activity of the Probation Service and engage the local organizations into the functions establishment processes. By this it would be possible to understand what are the needs of the beneficiaries and how they can help them”, Kirakosyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan