At least 3 killed after train collides with bus in south Serbia


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. At least three people have been killed, 20 more have been injured after a train collided with a bus in Donje Međurovo railway pass near the Serbian city of Nis, Serbia’s National TV said, reports TASS.

The causes of the incident are being clarified.

Police are working on the scene.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




