Forbes names UK Best Country for Doing Business 2019

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Forbes has named United Kingdom the best country for doing business in 2019.

“Despite the uncertainty over Brexit, the UK is ranked first for the second consecutive year with employment resource power, innovations and absence of bureaucracy,” Forbes said.

Sweden is ranked 2nd, followed by Hong Kong.

The list is developed by taking into account indicators such as protection of property rights, innovations, tax system, technology, corruption, infrastructure, market volume, political risks, quality of life etc.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan