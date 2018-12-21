Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. On December 21, as of 10:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, the Armenian ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress.
The ministry of emergency situations informs that as of 10:20, roads are mainly passable in Armenia.
The Vardenyats Pass is closed for trucks.
Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.
Drivers are urged to use winter tires when travelling to provinces.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
