Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 December

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. On December 21, as of 10:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, the Armenian ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress.

The ministry of emergency situations informs that as of 10:20, roads are mainly passable in Armenia.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed for trucks.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires when travelling to provinces.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




