Demonstrating culture ministry staff return to work after submitting letter to government

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Staff of the Ministry of Culture who were protesting a governmental optimization plan outside the government headquarters gave a letter addressed to caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan to a government official. The staff then declared they are ending the strike and returned to work.

The staff are requesting to cancel the optimization plan and to organize discussions with experts. They argue that the culture ministry is equally important for Armenia as the defense ministry, and merging it with another ministry is wrong.

They said they will wait for a response until Monday, and if the issue is not solved they will continue their struggle “with all lawful means”. The staff hoped for a positive response.

They said they carried out the demonstration in order for their voices to be heard.

The staff of the Diaspora ministry, who were also protesting the plan of being downgraded to a department under a different ministry, are still outside the government headquarters and are preparing a similar letter.

