Heavily armed gunmen pull off bank heist in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Heavily armed gunmen have attacked a branch of the Bank of Georgia in Vazisubani, a neighborhood in Tbilisi, Rustavi2 reported.

Four masked gunmen armed with assault rifles and axes stormed into the bank immediately after the business hours ended and the armored transportation vehicle arrived to collect the money.

A security guard was wounded in the attack.

The gunmen succeeded in stealing the money, but the exact amount isn’t specified.

The assailants are at large.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan