Special session of Yerevan City Council kicks off

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session of the Yerevan City Council has kicked off at City Hall.

The agenda of the sitting includes 11 issues, including the draft on approving the acceptance of the new national New Year Tree worth more than 85 million drams from the Yerevan 2800 Cultural Foundation as a donation.

The foundation has acquired an artificial New Year tree from Russia, with decorations and lights, for 85,032,000,00 drams. The foundation’s board of trustees has requested the Mayor to approve the donation of the mentioned property to the city.

The regular sitting of the City Council, where the 2019 city budget will be debated, is scheduled for December 25.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan