At least five killed after methane blast in Czech coal mine

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. At least five miners have been killed in the methane explosion at the CSM hard coal mine in the east of the Czech Republic, Reuters reported.

A company spokesman said on Czech Television eight others were injured in the blast, which caused devastation in some underground work areas with poor visibility obstructing the efforts of rescue units.

“The death toll has grown to five, eight miners are missing and 10 miners, mostly Polish, were injured”, he said. “Rescue works continue”.

