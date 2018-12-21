Trump orders major military withdrawal from Afghanistan

YEREVAN, DECMEBER 21, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump has directed the Pentagon to come up with a plan to withdraw nearly half of the more than 14,000 American troops deployed to Afghanistan, The Washington Post reported citing U.S. officials.

The move comes after the resignation of Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.

President Trump made the decision to pull the troops — about half the number the United States has in Afghanistan now — at the same time he decided to pull American forces out of Syria, one official said.