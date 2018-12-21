LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-12-18
LONDON, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 December:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.95% to $1923.50, copper price down by 0.58% to $6035.00, lead price up by 1.18% to $1964.00, nickel price up by 0.18% to $10990.00, tin price up by 0.39% to $19325.00, zinc price up by 0.28% to $2539.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 1.79% to $55000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
