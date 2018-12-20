Next year ratio of Armenia’s public debt and GDP will decrease

YEREEVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s public debt will amount to 6.9 billion USD at the end of the next year which will be the 49.8% of the GDP of the country and this index will be lower compared to the previous years, ARMENPRESS reports Head of Strategy and Risk Management Division at the Public Debt Management Department of the Ministry of Finance of Armenia Artur Hambardzumyan said.

Public debt – GDP ratio in 2016 amounted to 51.9% and 53.7% in 2017. In 2018 the Government had been able to decrease the ratio and it’s predicted that it will be 50.7%.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan