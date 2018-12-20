Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-12-18

YEREVAN, 20 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 484.53 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.39 drams to 556.00 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.20 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.11 drams to 614.92 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 134.73 drams to 19550.39 drams. Silver price down by 0.17 drams to 228.14 drams. Platinum price up by 92.97 drams to 12322.2 drams.