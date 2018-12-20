Acting PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan visits Nursing Home N1 to congratulate upcoming holidays of elderly people

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Acting prime minister’s spouse Anna Hakobyan today visited Nursing Home N1 to congratulate the upcoming New Year and Christmas of the elderly people living there, reports Armenpress.

Mrs. Hakobyan said the Nursing Home has been selected randomly. “It would be much better if I managed to visit all nursing homes. New Year and Christmas are the period of the year when we must look around and try to make those, who need our attention, happy so that the year will end in a happy note”, she said.

She informed that they have taken with them gifts of local production for the nursing home residents. “The local producers reacted to our proposal. The gifts are clothes designed for grandmothers and grandfathers”, she said.

Anna Hakobyan talked to the elderly and answered to their questions. They celebrated the day with song and dance.

Deputy minister of labor and social affairs Zaruhi Batoyan wished good health to the elderly people. “I want you to live in an environment where there is always warmth. Our future programs will be directed for the creation of such services so that people will be able to live in their community and keep ties with the family”, she said.

Photos by Tatev Duryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan