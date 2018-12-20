Residence of Armenia’s Deputy Police Chief burglarized

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan home of Deputy Police Chief of Armenia Hovhannes Kocharyan has been burglarized, police confirmed.

“We have a call from the Malatia-Sebastia department. A group has been dispatched to the scene at this moment,” the police headquarters told ARMENPRESS. Police did not specify if Kocharyan was at home when the incident took place.

Further details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan