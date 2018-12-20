Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 December

Residence of Armenia’s Deputy Police Chief burglarized


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan home of Deputy Police Chief of Armenia Hovhannes Kocharyan has been burglarized, police confirmed.

“We have a call from the Malatia-Sebastia department. A group has been dispatched to the scene at this moment,” the police headquarters told ARMENPRESS.  Police did not specify if Kocharyan was at home when the incident took place.

Further details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration