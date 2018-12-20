Washington D.C. to run on 100% electric energy by 2032
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Washington, D.C., the capital of the United States, will soon be running on 100-percent electric energy, The Hill reports.
The Washington City Council on Tuesday passed a bill to transition the city’s electric grid to run on 100-percent electric energy by 2032.
Earlier in November city lawmakers unanimously approved the Clean Energy DC Omnibus Act of 2018 in a preliminary vote.
