Eradicating corruption once and for all is among NSS missions, says chief

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. One of the missions of the National Security Service (NSS) is to create such conditions and guarantees so that never again systematic corruption will even give a single sprout, director of the service Artur Vanetsyan said in his remarks during an event marking the centennial of the National Security Service and the professional holiday of NSS agents.

“This mission will also be one of the priorities of the new economic security and anti-corruption department, that has been created at the order of the prime minister. At the same time I find it noteworthy that we are refraining from any type of conduct that might get interpreted as violation of anyone’s rights,” Vanetsyan said.

He said the NSS will do its utmost to ensure the presumption of innocence and other fundamental rights and freedoms of people by the constitution.

“We are ready to openly discuss any report alleging improper safeguarding of these rights or moreover violations,” he said.

“We don’t pursue the criminal prosecution of as many people as possible, we pursue restoration of justice, the ensuring of lawfulness and other constitutional principals of quality before the law and eradication of occurrences that obstruct the safeguarding of our country’s national security,” Vanetsyan said.

The event was attended by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, representatives of the diplomatic corps and other officials.

