President signs decree on awarding several National Security Servicemen with state awards on their professional day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. According to the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, a number of National Security Servicemen have been awarded with state awards on their professional day for the courage and dedication showed during fulfillment of service duties, reports Armenpress.

The Medal of Courage

Mayor-General Tigran Harutyunyan

Colonel Levon Shahumyan

The Medal for Combat Service

Colonel Artur Dashyan

Colonel Samvel Hayrapetyan

Colonel Sargis Hovhannisyan

Lieutenant-Colonel Hayk Ananyan

Lieutenant-Colonel Aram Arakelyan

Lieutenant-Colonel Artashes Saroyan

The Medal of Mkhitar Gosh

Colonel Artem Dadoyan

The Medal of Gratitude

Colonel Arman Yepremyan



