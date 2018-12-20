Putin announces upcoming Pashinyan visit, says Armenia is Russia’s regional and global strategic partner

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is Russia’s strategic partner in the region and worldwide, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual press conference in response to a question from a reporter on “how is Russia planning to restore its policy with Armenia after the parliamentary elections”.

“There is nothing that has collapsed to restore. Armenia is our strategic partner in the region and globally, it is a CSTO and EEU member. We have to develop what we have,” Putin said.

Putin said that the Armenian people are the closest partners of the Russian people in South Caucasus. “This has been this way historically, it is this way now and I hope this will continue being so. We must proceed by taking into account the current situation worldwide and the region. We will soon discuss these issues with Mr. Pashinyan [Armenian PM], who will visit [Russia] next week,” Putin said.

