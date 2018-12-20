Major disruptions in London’s Gatwick airport after drone spotting

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Major disruptions are reported in London’s Gatwick airport after two drones were spotted over the airfield, BBC reports.

Gatwick's runway has been shut since Wednesday night, when the devices were seen flying over the perimeter fence.

The airport said 110,000 passengers on 760 flights were due to fly on Thursday.

Police were still hunting for the drone operator after another device was reported just before 07:00 GMT.

Sussex Police said it was not terror-related but a "deliberate act" of disruption.

European air traffic management group Eurocontrol said the runway would remain closed until 11:00.