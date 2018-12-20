Public Radio’s Mark Grigoryan rules out political pressure behind resignation, says “issue is on a different level”

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Mark Grigoryan, the executive director of Public Radio who stepped down yesterday, has ruled out any kind of political pressure behind his resignation, but at the same time he said that “the issue is on a different level”.

Speaking to reporters today, Grigoryan declined to give further details about his resignation. He said he will address the matter in the nearest future.

“My situation and the situation around me are so emotional that I would be better off not to speak today. I promise to speak to you about this,” he said.

He said there was no political pressure on him.

“On the contrary, I have to say that during my tenure as director I succeeded in having more or less working relations with all political forces,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan