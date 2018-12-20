Pardoned convicts have already committed offenses, says police commissioner

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Crimes have already been committed by some of those who were pardoned and released from prisons, police chief Valery Osipyan told reporters.

He said police will release the data in January.

Asked to comment on the growing number of traffic incidents, Osipyan said: “You must take into account the number of imported vehicles, weather conditions, the clear ice in regions and technical issues. We will recap the year in January, we will present in detail, and you will see that police are in control of everything”.

The clemency bill was approved by parliament on November 1.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan