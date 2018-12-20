French troops to remain in Syria despite US withdrawal

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. France will keep its troops in northern Syria for now because Islamic State militants have not been wiped out and continue to pose a threat to French interests, officials said, according to Reuters.

France has around 1000 troops, including special forces, based in northern Syria.

French diplomats told Reuters on Wednesday U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw all its 2,000 troops from the region had taken Paris by surprise. U.S. officials justified the decision by saying Islamic State had been entirely defeated.

“It shows that we can have different priorities and that we must count on ourselves first,” Europe Minister Nathalie Loiseau told C-News television. “For now, of course we are staying in Syria because the fight against Islamic State is essential.”

Defence Minister Florence Parly acknowledged on Twitter that the militant group had been weakened and lost some 90 percent of its territory, but said the battle was not over.