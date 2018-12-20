Crime has never been under this much control – police commissioner

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief Valery Osipyan says that today the police control on the so-called criminal authorities is higher than ever.

He denied the reports alleging that high numbers of the so-called thieves-in-law have arrived to Armenia in the recent days.

“The so-called thieves-in-law, are first of all people and benefit from the rights and obligations given by the Constitution. However these rumors are false. I am saying this officially, crime hasn’t been controlled this much ever before,” he said.

He did however confirm that the anniversary of death of a deceased crime figure known as Artyom Kanyevskoy was commemorated by members of the latter’s family. “We control every tiny bit of movement”, he said.

