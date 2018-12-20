Armenian community of Geneva donates more than 75,000,000 drams to My Step Foundation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan has filed a detailed public report on her latest visit to Switzerland.

She said on Facebook that Armenia’s chargé d'affaires in Switzerland Anahit Harutyunyan presented her the proposal to visit Geneva.

She noted that she was accompanied by My Step Foundation’s direction, spokesperson and two protocol officers. “The expenditures of personally myself, the foundation’s director and the spokesperson were covered by the fund’s resources, and the expentiures of the protocol officers were covered from the state funds,” she said, adding that the fund spent 3.613.034 drams and the state spending totaled 2.516.000 drams.

She said that the local Armenian community has donated more than 75 million drams to My Step Foundation and many agreements for future cooperation have been reached.

The funding issue (400,000 Euro) of a project of state significance has been solved, she said.

“During a meeting at the Swiss parliament I introduced the Women For Peace campaign and the role of Armenian women in the Armenian revolution.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan