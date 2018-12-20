President Bako Sahakyan participates in Parliament session dedicated to approval of 2019 draft state budget

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan today participated in the plenary session of the Parliament dedicated to the approval of the 2019 draft state budget, his Office told Armenpress.

In his speech Bako Sahakyan touched upon certain aspects of the draft budget.

“The budget reflects the fundamental principles of our country's economic development based on such components as dynamically and proportionally developing economy, ensuring high level of inter-Armenian economic integration and preserving the most important attributes of the social state. Army building, security, and civil defense spheres have always been in the spotlight of special attention. From now on, everything possible will be done to consistently increase the combat readiness of the army, equip the armed forces with contemporary weaponry, strengthen and modernize the civil defense system, solve social problems of servicemen, veterans and the disabled”, highlighted President Sahakyan.

According to the President thorough and comprehensive discussions of the draft budget have been passed through all the necessary steps, and the deputies have had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the logic of the budget, its potential and the formation process, share their opinions and viewpoints.

The Head of the State expressed his gratitude to the members of the parliament for cooperation and active participation in the budget discussions and suggested to adopt the submitted final version of the draft budget as a law.

As a result of discussions, the Parliament passed the state budget of the Artsakh Republic for the year of 2019.

