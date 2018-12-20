Government denies receiving letter on gas price from Russia’s Deputy PM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan’s spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan has denied media reports alleging that the government has received a letter from Russia’s Deputy PM Dmitry Kozak who said that the gas price will become 215 dollars from the current 150.

In a statement, Hunanyan said that currently there is no decision on the gas tariff.

“The Armenian government has not received a letter from Russian Deputy PM Dmitry Kozak, no such letter exists,” he said on Facebook.

He said that Kozak and Avinyan have held a phone conversation and discussed the format of the talks and further steps.

“Talks over this issue are proceeding in an atmosphere of mutual trust and mutual understanding with our Russian partners, where no ultimatums have happened and can’t happen,” Hunanyans aid.

Media reports alleged that Kozak sent a letter to Avinyan and said that the gas price supplied from Russia to Armenia will be 215 dollars (for 1000 c.m.), and that it is not subject to discussion.

