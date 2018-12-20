Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 December

Armenian gov. approves ratification of EEU-China deal


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has approved the ratification of the agreement on economic and trade cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and China.

The deal was signed on May 17, 2018 in Kazakhstan.

