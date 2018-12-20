Roads are the best place for using famous mechanisms, but we should eradicate cases of abuse - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attaches importance to the quality control in the implementation of road construction programs, reports Armenpress.

“This is important especially in terms of roads, because if we spend money for the construction of road and if that road doesn’t serve as much as it is envisaged by technical tasks, this means that we will never solve the issue of our road network. In other words, if we spend money with the calculation that this road must serve for 10 years, but in fact it serves for 5 or 7 years, this means that we constantly face a problem of road. And here the highest standards must be provided and there shouldn’t be any compromise. You know that the roads are the best place to use the mechanisms well known to you, but we just need to eradicate this because that is a matter of concrete strategic significance”, Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

He stated that the cases of abuse must be sent to the law enforcement agencies, must be investigated and persons involved must be held accountable.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan