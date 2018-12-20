Bio-labs in Armenia are civilian, military presence is ruled out – foreign ministry

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Biological laboratories operating in Armenia are of civilian nature, and military presence there is ruled out, foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told a press briefing.

“The sanitary-epidemic control sector is part of the Armenian-Russian bilateral relations. A dialogue exists over this matter, however these laboratories belong to Armenia and have civilian nature. There cannot be any talk about a military presence there in the case of Armenia,” she said.

Earlier Russian FM Sergey Lavrov had said during an interview that Armenia and Russia are currently working on the draft of a document that will guarantee the absence of foreign military in Armenia. He was speaking in the context of the laboratories.

