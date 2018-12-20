EU to provide €6,5 million for NPP stress-tests
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia approved the draft presidential decree On Approving the Funding Agreement “On Nuclear Safety Promotion and Stress-Tests in Armenia” signed between Armenia and the EU.
The preliminary estimated total cost of the program is 6,5 million Euros.
The implementation period is effective immediately upon the launch of the agreement and will last 96 months later.
Energy cooperation in the nuclear safety sector between Armenia and the EU is part of CEPA.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
