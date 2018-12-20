Government grants privilege to Spayka LLC

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government granted a privilege to the Spayka LLC on exemption from custom duties for import of technological equipment, their components and raw materials within the framework of investment program, reports Armenpress.

According to the explanation, the goods imported by the company will be used in agricultural products processing. These goods are not imported from the EAEU member states as they do not meet the company’s technical requirements.

The privilege will contribute to implementation of new investment programs and creation of jobs, attraction of investments, promotion of domestic production and export.

Investment worth 28 billion AMD is expected to be carried out within the frames of the program – 4.2 billion ADM from own resources and 23.8 billion AMD from loan resources.

1600 jobs with 190.000 AMD average salary have been created on the sidelines of the investment program.

