Government introduces new categories for state awards


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has added new categories for state awards.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, the government approved the following categories – Literature and Arts, Architecture and Construction, Exact and Natural Sciences, Human and Social Sciences, Astrophysics, Physics and Mathematics, IT, Physical Culture and Sports.

