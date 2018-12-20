Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 December

Government auctions off official yacht


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. A governmental yacht that has been used over the years by officials and high-ranking guests in Lake Sevan will be auctioned off.

The government made the decision today at a Cabinet meeting.

The yacht’s model wasn’t mentioned. For some reason it is owned by the High Voltage Electric Networks, a state-owned energy distribution company. The yacht will be auctioned off at a starting price of 90,915,000 drams – a price set by an independent appraisal.

The Cabinet found that the government’s ownership of the yacht isn’t expedient anymore.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration