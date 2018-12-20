Government auctions off official yacht

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. A governmental yacht that has been used over the years by officials and high-ranking guests in Lake Sevan will be auctioned off.

The government made the decision today at a Cabinet meeting.

The yacht’s model wasn’t mentioned. For some reason it is owned by the High Voltage Electric Networks, a state-owned energy distribution company. The yacht will be auctioned off at a starting price of 90,915,000 drams – a price set by an independent appraisal.

The Cabinet found that the government’s ownership of the yacht isn’t expedient anymore.

