Economics university rector fired
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Rector of the Armenian State Economics University Koryun Atoyan has been sacked, the ministry of education and science confirmed.
Atoyan held the position since 2011.
The reason of the dismissal wasn’t immediately clear.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:07 Economics university rector fired
- 10:43 Armenia’s Ombudsman attends parliamentary hearings at Russian State Duma
- 10:28 Bright Armenia faction to nominate Mane Tandilyan’s candidacy for position of Vice-Speaker of Parliament
- 10:25 Education ministry seeks greater involvement of parents in school principal election
- 10:11 Albania expels two Iranian diplomats
- 10:07 President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on Day of National Security Serviceman
- 09:50 Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia
- 08:58 European Stocks - 19-12-18
- 08:57 US stocks down - 19-12-18
- 08:56 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-12-18
- 08:55 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 19-12-18
- 08:54 Oil Prices - 19-12-18
- 12.19-21:26 Acting Diaspora Minister informs about decision of him to head Parliamentary Committee on Education, Culture and Diaspora Affairs
- 12.19-21:17 “My step” bloc has suggested Ararat Mirzoyan’s candidacy for President of National Assembly post, Alen Simonyan’s and Lena Nazaryan’s candidacies for Vice Presidents
- 12.19-20:41 Pashinyan informs about great probability of abolishing Ministry of Diaspora
- 12.19-19:02 Armenia pursues its own policy – Pashinyan
- 12.19-18:48 Lukashenko’s all questions received reasonable answers – Pashinyan
- 12.19-17:41 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-12-18
- 12.19-17:40 Asian Stocks - 19-12-18
- 12.19-17:30 Public Radio executive director resigns
- 12.19-17:21 Turkey’s state-run Anadolu mentions Ani as Bagratid Armenian Kingdom capital
- 12.19-17:16 Pashinyan assures strategic initiative in Nakhijevan section is in hands of Armenian Armed Forces
- 12.19-17:04 Nothing new in NK conflict settlement issue, says Pashinyan
- 12.19-17:01 Representatives of My Step alliance elected to parliament to hold meeting
- 12.19-16:52 Armenia, China discuss military cooperation
- 12.19-16:37 ‘We are entering development and implementation stage of more intensive and enlarged programs’ – Pashinyan on CEPA
- 12.19-16:36 Armenian military officials to participate in International Army Games 2019 planning conference in Moscow
- 12.19-16:33 Pashinyan dismisses concerns on Artsakh top brass shakeup affecting combat-readiness
- 12.19-15:48 Yerevan City Council’s confirmation vote for 2019 budget expected on December 25
- 12.19-15:46 Lebanese President receives credentials of Armenian Ambassador
- 12.19-15:13 Turkey to arrest high number of police officials
- 12.19-15:07 Acting minister Garegin Baghramyan, USAID official discuss Market Liberalization and Electricity Trade program
- 12.19-14:46 Washington Post includes Armenia in ‘Three Countries Where Democracy Actually Staged A Comeback” article
- 12.19-14:43 President takes ‘brief vacation’
- 12.19-13:50 Congressmen call on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to upgrade United States-Armenia relations
17:06, 12.14.2018
Viewed 2174 times ‘Me and Putin proposed Serzh Sargsyan to surrender five regions, he refused’ – Lukashenko on 2016 NK talks
14:05, 12.14.2018
Viewed 2109 times Poland’s Pol-Mot Holding to establish tractor manufacturing plant in Armenia
10:42, 12.13.2018
Viewed 2098 times Trump lauds diligence of Armenian people
15:58, 12.14.2018
Viewed 1856 times Lukashenko apologized to Pashinyan at ‘heated’ EEU summit
16:52, 12.15.2018
Viewed 1713 times NSS records unprecedented increase in hacker attack attempts on websites of Armenia’s state structures