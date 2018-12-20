Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 December

Economics university rector fired


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Rector of the Armenian State Economics University Koryun Atoyan has been sacked, the ministry of education and science confirmed.

Atoyan held the position since 2011.

The reason of the dismissal wasn’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




