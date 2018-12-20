Armenia’s Ombudsman attends parliamentary hearings at Russian State Duma

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan has participated in parliamentary hearings in Russia dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of the Russian Constitution and the Human Rights Commissioner institution at the invitation of his Russian counterpart in Moscow.

Tatoyan delivered remarks the event, his office said.

He presented his vision about the role of the Constitution, the rule of law and the Ombudsman, as a constitutional institution.

State Duma committee chairmen, lawmakers, human rights commissioners of Russian subjects and other officials took part in the event.

