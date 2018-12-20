Education ministry seeks greater involvement of parents in school principal election

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Education and Science is planning revisions in the election procedure of school principals.

Public Education Department Director of the ministry Ashot Arshakyan told ARMENPRESS that problems exist regarding the election.

“Problems vary, there are both objective and subjective reasons. We have concluded that indeed there is a problem concerning the participation of teachers and parents during the selection. Parents are represented less, an issue they themselves are raising,” he said.

The ministry is suggesting to enhance the role of parents and emphasize their significance not only in electing principals, but also in the works of councils and school management.

The current council that is electing principals is composed of 8 members, with two representatives from the pedagogical and parent councils each. Representatives from the ministry are also involved, as well as an authorized body. The planned changes will increase the composition to 9 members – with the pedagogical and parent councils having three representatives each.

Arshakyan says that the representatives of the council will have meetings will all candidates prior to the election.

A new initiative is a meeting of candidates with student councils. “This is a new thing,” he said.

He said the ministry is currently taking steps to increase the role of parents in the process.

