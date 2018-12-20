Albania expels two Iranian diplomats

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Albania has expelled Iran’s ambassador and another diplomat for “damaging its national security”, the foreign ministry said, Reuters reported.

Albania did not identify the two, and did not say when they were expelled or if they had left the NATO member country, but told Reuters it had consulted its alliance partners on the decision.

An Iranian diplomat contacted by Reuters did not answer questions, and phone calls to the Iranian Embassy in Tirana went unanswered.

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton publicly supported Albania’s decision.

“Prime Minister Edi Rama of Albania just expelled the Iranian ambassador, signaling to Iran’s leaders that their support for terrorism will not be tolerated. We stand with PM Rama and the Albanian people as they stand up to Iran’s reckless behavior in Europe and across the globe”, Bolton said on Twitter.