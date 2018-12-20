Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. On December 20, as of 08:00, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

The Vardenyats Pass and Alagyaz-Artik highway are difficult to pass.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is partly covered with clear ice.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires while travelling to provinces.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan